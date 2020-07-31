Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Lufkin police arrested Lawrence Williams, 39, of Lufkin, for aggravated robbery after receiving a call from a concerned motorist who believed they witnessed a carjacking at the intersection of South First Street and Timberland Drive around 10:13 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of a gold Ford Expedition said he was stopped at a stop sign on South First Street beside Papa John’s Pizza when Williams got in the backseat, stuck a knife in his back and told him to drive to Galveston, or he would kill him, according to a police report. The victim said he jumped out of the car as Williams climbed into the driver’s seat and drove away.
