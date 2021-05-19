LDN Police Reports

A woman reported fraudulent charges on her debit card in the 500 block of Bonner Street around 11:55 a.m. Monday.

Someone allegedly damaged a vehicle in the 500 block of Willow Bend Drive around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

