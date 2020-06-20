LDN Police Reports

A woman said a man hit her vehicle in the 1600 block of John Redditt Drive at 8:43 a.m. Thursday.

A woman reported being scammed out of $593 in the 1900 block of Redbud Lane around noon Thursday.

A woman said a gun and wallet were stolen from her unlocked vehicle between Wednesday and Thursday in the 1300 block of Slack Street.

A window on a home was broken in the 1500 block of Briarwood Drive on Thursday.

The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Robert Dan Jackson, age and hometown unavailable, public intoxication; Christopher Charles Hunt, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for endangering a child/injury to a child/assault against a family or household member with a previous conviction from Nacogdoches County; Joseph Zachariah Bass, 46, of Lufkin, warrant for resisting arrest, search or transport; and David Earl Johnson, 24, of Lufkin, failure to identify himself as a fugitive from justice, evading arrest/detention, criminal trespass and a warrant for indecent exposure.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Kevin Edward Hughes, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of property theft between $1,500 and $20,000, bond surrender for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, bond surrender for possession of a controlled substance and bond surrender for the manual delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; and Sylvia Rodriguez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.

The Angelina County Jail housed 215 inmates as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Tags

Recommended for you