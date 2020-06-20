A woman said a man hit her vehicle in the 1600 block of John Redditt Drive at 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
A woman reported being scammed out of $593 in the 1900 block of Redbud Lane around noon Thursday.
A woman said a gun and wallet were stolen from her unlocked vehicle between Wednesday and Thursday in the 1300 block of Slack Street.
A window on a home was broken in the 1500 block of Briarwood Drive on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Robert Dan Jackson, age and hometown unavailable, public intoxication; Christopher Charles Hunt, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for endangering a child/injury to a child/assault against a family or household member with a previous conviction from Nacogdoches County; Joseph Zachariah Bass, 46, of Lufkin, warrant for resisting arrest, search or transport; and David Earl Johnson, 24, of Lufkin, failure to identify himself as a fugitive from justice, evading arrest/detention, criminal trespass and a warrant for indecent exposure.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Kevin Edward Hughes, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of property theft between $1,500 and $20,000, bond surrender for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, bond surrender for possession of a controlled substance and bond surrender for the manual delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance; and Sylvia Rodriguez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 215 inmates as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.
