An Angelina Couty sheriff’s deputy responded to a welfare concern of a woman walking down Felix Weeks Road with a family member following her in a vehicle. A deputy made contact with both parties and gave the woman a ride.
Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Richardson Road after checking plates on a car after a suspicious vehicle call. The car was reported stolen through the Lufkin Police Department.
A man in the 10000 block of state Highway 63 said a trailer was stolen from under a tree in his front yard while he was out of town.
Someone in the 400 block of Stephenson Brown Road said someone they know might have punctured the front and rear tires of a vehicle parked in their driveway.
A man in the 300 block of Odell Mills Road said his vehicle went missing after being parked at the residence of someone he knew.
A man near state Highway 103 east said his firearm was stolen from inside his vehicle while he was inside a store.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Kimberly Lang Harris, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Shalina Bianca Holmes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Jesse Horace James, 34, of Huntington, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Candice Jean Hudspeth, 48, of Lufkin, warrant for silent abusive calls to 911 service.
The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arrested Johnny Kay Fountain, age unavailable, of San Augustine, on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
