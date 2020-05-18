The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Courtney Stephenson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, other agency hold for theft between $100 and $750; Gloria Ellena Acebedo, 41, of Huntington, public intoxication; Ryan Chase Morgan, age unavailable, of Lufkin, interfering with public duties and a warrant for public intoxication; Saul Perez Sauceda, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Lexie Marlana Conner, 20, of Lufkin, possession of less than a gram of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Steven Lee Donoho, 26, of New Braunfels, burglary of a building and resisting arrest, search or transport; Caleb Stephens Ellison, 19, of Huntington, manufacture/delivery of between four and 200 grams of a Schedule I controlled substance; Dale Lamar McClure, 20, of Lufkin, possession of less than a gram of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Matthew Jessie-James Phillips, 21, of Bryan, evading arrest/detention and warrants for failure to appear for DWI, failure to appear for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear.
———
The Hudson Police Department arrested Justin Blake Bean, 31, of Lufkin, on Sunday on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and DWI and a warrant for speeding (10% or more over the limit).
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Ty Blaine Conway, 18, of Lufkin, possession of between three and 28 grams of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention and warrants for speeding (10% or more over the limit), no driver’s license, assault and motion to adjudicate guilt for possession between four and 200 grams of a Schedule I controlled substance; Chance Lawrence Lenti, age unavailable, of Lufkin, failure to identify/giving false/fictitious info; and David Aguinaga, 27, of Lufkin, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
