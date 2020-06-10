A biker told Angelina County sheriff’s deputies that after being followed by a man he had argued with earlier, he pulled over at an intersection, where the man struck his motorcycle twice with his vehicle.
A man broke a fire extinguisher mount and damaged a wall during a fight in the 2400 block of Denman Avenue at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday.
Samuel Guadalupe Garza, 28, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication and on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Someone said Garza had been driving recklessly at 10:07 p.m. on Monday. When a deputy made contact with Garza, they noticed that Garza was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred, according to a sheriff’s office report.
A woman told deputies early Monday morning that she let her child go out of town with a friend and her child now refuses to come home.
A woman and her brother-in-law got in a fight at 1:28 a.m. Monday because the brother-in-law reportedly attempted to evict her from a residence in the 100 block of Pine Acres. Neither wanted to pursue charges when deputies arrived.
A man in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive told Lufkin police that someone stole $400 from him around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four other arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Daniel Joseph Harkins, 42, of San Augustine, possession of a controlled substance; Rainy Free, age unavailable, of Hudson, assault; Jose Alberto Ruiz Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Danita Gandy, 62, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Stacy Alan Vaughn, 38, of Lufkin, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 207 inmates as of 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.
