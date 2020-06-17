The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of thefts at Hanks Creek Park Monday night.
A camper said someone stole five fishing rods and reels from the bed of their pickup as well as two 5-gallon cans of gas while they were camping at Hanks Creek overnight.
Another person said four rods and reels were stolen from underneath his camper.
Someone else reported his 2.5hp Mercury outboard motor stolen from his campsite, as well as a 5-gallon gas can.
Lastly, another person said someone stole several rods and reels from their campsite, as well as a battery charger on wheels, overnight.
Deputies arrested Taylor Sims, 23, of Tomball, on a charge of assault Monday morning after they responded to a physical disturbance.
A man said a safe and cash were stolen from his home in the 200 block of Booker Street between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Tuesday.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend assaulted her while trying to take her keys at 7:47 a.m. on Monday.
Lufkin police arrested Jessica Francois, 45, of Corrigan, on a charge of theft at Walmart after she allegedly attempted to run from officers. She was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit at 9:48 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
Someone caused around $1,000 in damage to some landscaping in a median in the 500 block of Frank Avenue at 11:29 a.m. Monday.
A woman reported her phone stolen from the 1800 block of Brentwood Drive at 9:18 p.m. Monday.
A woman reported fraudulent activity on her credit report.
Someone reported threatening text messages from a known person and told deputies he wants the person to move out. A deputy discussed eviction with the person.
Someone said he’d received a text from someone he doesn’t know that was threatening him and his family.
Deputies arrested Charles Reagan Berry, 58, and Robert Cameron Howell, 32, on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle after deputies responded to a trespass in progress. In the investigation it was discovered that several people took items from a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resulting in the arrest of Berry and Howell and criminal trespass warnings to be issued to the others involved.
The Lufkin Police Department made three other arrests late Monday or early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Trevion Skillern, 18, of Lufkin, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity with a deadly weapon; Andrew Ancell, 35, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify/providing false information; and Cisco Emilio Perez, 22, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for burglary of habitation, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four other arrests late Monday or early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Joseph Scott Bynum, 42, of Lufkin, theft, criminal trespass and warrants for no insurance and for having no or defective headlamps; Patrick Wade Miles, 33, of Lufkin, theft and criminal trespass; and Zenas Montre Whitaker, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, warrant of property theft between $2,500 and $30,000.
The Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Monday or early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Melanie Louise Brashear, 39, of Pollok, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jed Landon Townsend, 36, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and John Andrew Jones, 53, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a warrant for a parole violation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 215 inmates as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
