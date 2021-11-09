LDN Police Reports

Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies responded to three reports of animal complaints Sunday around 12:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Grace, 1:50 p.m. in the 100 block of McCarty and at 3:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Golf Course.

———

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at

jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.