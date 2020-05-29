Someone stole a packaged PlayStation 4 worth $500 from a man’s front door in the 1600 block of Lilac Ave on Wednesday evening.
An Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Isaac Scott, 62, of Lufkin, after a traffic stop and charged with him hauling a trailer that did not display a license plate and had no tail lamps.
A woman assaulted another woman in the 1200 block of Frank Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Someone said a family member was trying to harm themselves by ingesting a disinfectant. The family member was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Animal control picked up a puppy that had been left in a kennel with a tarp draped over it at Brown Cemetery. The puppy was left with food and water. It was transported to the shelter.
Deputies are investigating potential child abuse.
A man in the 700 block of Maxwell Street reported someone using his Social Security number to open a TXU account.
A man in the 6300 block of FM 2109 said someone fraudulently applied for a loan through a bank regarding his company.
Someone stole a Taurus G3 Pistol valued at $250 from a vehicle at a gas station in the 700 block of Raguet Street.
Someone stole a zero-turn mower and other household items from a business in the 3500 block of Medford Drive Wednesday morning.
A man in the 100 block of Wade Street said someone broke into his vehicle, stole some items and left it a mess.
A man found a wallet on his front porch that he believed belonged to a delivery driver and flagged down a deputy. The deputy took the wallet and went to UPS to see if anyone there was the owner, but learned the owner works at FedEx. A UPS employee was able to make contact with a family member of the owner and told them the wallet would be at the sheriff’s office
Someone stole money from a woman’s apartment in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane on Thursday.
Someone reported dogs barking and poor living conditions in the 100 block of Hughes Road.
A woman who lives in the 200 block of Briar Hill Drive told deputies that while she was away, her landlord cleaned out her home and took her belongings. A deputy attempted to make contact with the landlord.
A woman in the 900 block of Old Highway 59 reported her concern for her neighbor’s dog. She told deputies the owner is away and someone usually comes by once a week to check on the dog. She doesn’t believe it is getting proper care.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Micah Elliot King, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Laquisha Shanae McKinney, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for robbery; Michael Laray Henry, 34, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years-old; Robert Lee Tyler, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a dangerous drug, accident involving damage to a vehicle, DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia; Joseph Richard Griffith, 27, of Pollok, assault/family violence impeding breath/circulation; and D’Corian Daylion Haywood, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Russell Allan Davis, 53, of Groveton, bench warrant for DWI (third or more); Isaac Scott, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license and possession of a controlled substance; Christian Payne Villela, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Cody Glen Dew, 37, of Hallsville, warrants for the theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and Pixie Lee Rios, age unavailable, of Diboll, bench warrant for the possession of between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 209 inmates as of 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
