Lufkin police arrested Ryan Ponson, 25, of Lufkin, for DWI after a call of an allegedly intoxicated driver near Starbucks around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report. Officers found him in the Walmart parking lot a short time later attempting to park his vehicle. He came to a stop, taking up several parking spaces and officers were able to make contact with him, the report states.
