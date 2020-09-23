LDN Police Reports

A guest caused between $100 and $750 in damages to a hotel room in the 2200 block of South First Street between 1 and 4 p.m. Monday.

A thief stole prescription medications from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Lee Avenue at 8 a.m. Monday.

