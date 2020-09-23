A guest caused between $100 and $750 in damages to a hotel room in the 2200 block of South First Street between 1 and 4 p.m. Monday.
A thief stole prescription medications from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Lee Avenue at 8 a.m. Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A steady, heavy rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 23, 2020 @ 4:14 am
A guest caused between $100 and $750 in damages to a hotel room in the 2200 block of South First Street between 1 and 4 p.m. Monday.
A thief stole prescription medications from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Lee Avenue at 8 a.m. Monday.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.