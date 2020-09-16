Lufkin police issued a warrant for the arrest of Darrell Robertson, 44, of Lufkin, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an argument between two men about child custody in the 200 block of Bruce Street Monday, according to a police report.
Robertson allegedly stabbed Demichael Robinson, 35, of Lufkin, in the forearm after the men exchanged words, the report states.
