Texas Department of Public Safety special agents and Texas Highway Patrol troopers arrested two Lufkin men on FM 706 Friday morning in connection to a drug investigation, according to a press release from DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
Deshay Lynn Melton, 19, and Dillon Cody Martinez, 25, were transported to the Angelina County Jail. Melton was arrested on a felony charge of abandoning or endangering a child, while Martinez was arrested on a felony charge of manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, the release states.
