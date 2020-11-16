Lufkin police arrested a Corrigan woman on a charge of driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of South First Street around midnight Sunday. Officers made a traffic stop on a maroon 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Carress M. Williams, 33, after a report of an intoxicated woman at Cheddar’s, according to a police report.
