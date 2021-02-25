Someone reported terroristic threats in the 300 block of Sundale Street around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Someone reported an assault on Jerri Street at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday.
Someone reported a verbal disturbance in the 300 block of Brough Road around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone reported criminal trespass in the 400 block of Cottonwood Trail around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone reported a civil complaint in the 200 block of Rocky Street around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone reported theft on U.S. Highway 69 north around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Revyn Wagnone, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for forgery of a financial instrument; Alexander Zachary Duguay, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Dam Dinh Nguyen, age unavailable, of Lufkin, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and displaying wrong license plate; Skylar Monique Robertson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver's license; and Javier Montecillo Camacho, 56, of Dallas, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information of less than 5 items and forgery of financial instrument.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Michael Leroy Haley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for evading arrest/detention.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Dillon Lee Scroggins, age unavailable, of Lufkin, unauthorized use of vehicle; and Dezmond Deandre Rodgers, 24, of Nacogdoches, warrants for two counts of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear, bond surrender for assault.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Brandy Nicole Atkinson, 34, of Huntington, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 228 inmates as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
