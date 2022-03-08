Someone stole a catalytic converter off a man’s pickup in the 3500 block of South Medford Drive around 6 a.m. Sunday.

A catalytic converter also was reported stolen from a rental car in the 3200 block of South First Street around 10 a.m. Sunday.

