Someone fired shots into a vehicle and an apartment in the 1800 block of Sayers Street around 10 p.m. Saturday. One bullet was found on the floor board of the driver’s side and another under the driver’s side of the vehicle, and the apartment and one of its windows also was damaged by bullets.
———
A former tenant stole a Maytag window air conditioning unit and a One Energy window air conditioning unit, with a combined value of $550, from a residence in the 100 block of Collins Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
———
A woman tried to steal $87 worth of grocery and household items from Walmart around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
———
A woman said she was assaulted by a family member around 1 p.m. Saturday.
———
A man and woman tried to steal a $7 bottle of shampoo and $25 worth of food from Walmart around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
———
Someone pushed a woman around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
———
Someone assaulted an elderly or disabled man and broke a $100 apartment window around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Mayra Alexandria Hernandez, 29, of Lufkin, assault/family violence causing bodily injury and warrants for speeding, public intoxication, no insurance, no driver’s license and running a red light; Ryan Patrick Tullos, 24, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Abraham Orta Jr., age not available, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Quintana, 29, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sunday on warrants for burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 217 inmates as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
