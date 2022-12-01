Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people while responding to calls Tuesday, according to the latest media report released by the agency.
Deputies arrested James Lanier Nichols, 43, on multiple warrants following a traffic stop at 3:58 a.m. Tuesday on the loop. Nichols is charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, driving with an invalid license or previous conviction or suspension.
