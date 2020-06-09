A man in the 300 block of Louie Cheatham Drive received medical care after reporting that he shot himself in the leg while he was attempting to holster his pistol.
Someone in the 300 block of Arkansas Avenue reported they were assaulted by a group who ran after he shot up in the air toward the wood line.
A man in the 400 block of Zed Creek Road reported his father was injured when the son attempted to stop his father from leaving the house while under the influence.
A woman in the 3600 block of U.S. Highway 69 north reported a couple of her customers are harassing her. Criminal trespass warnings were issued to both of them.
A man on U.S. Highway 59 north reported someone stole his homemade 15-foot trailer and the Polaris side-by-side that was on it while he was riding the river.
Someone in the 3100 block of FM 328 reported their daughter has not been seen since the day before they called. The couple said she has run away on other occasions.
A woman in the 500 block of Marshal Ivy Road reported someone she know continues to harass her, showing up at her job and driving by her home.
Someone in the 2800 block of Spence Street reported a person who appeared to be asleep in a vehicle. Deputies responded and found the person slumped over, breathing and awake but not responsive. Emergency services were notified and the person was transported to a local hospital.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Kelli Abel, age unavailable, Lufkin, on a charge of criminal trespass; Larry Dewayne Beck, age unavailable, Lufkin, on a charge of assault family violence; Juan Jose Villanueva, age unavailable, Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication; Norman Hopwood, 53, Lufkin, on charges of assaulting family/household member with previous conviction and interfering with an emergency call; Jason Manuel Camacho, 19, Lufkin, on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance; Brian Zakrzewski, 37, Lufkin, on charges of evading arrest or detention and theft of property.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Amber Michelle Stanley, 31, Lufkin, on charges of theft of property, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and another agency’s charge of abandoning/endangering child with intent; and Lyle Anthony Slaughter, 29, Nacogdoches, on a charge of theft of property.
The Angelina County Jail housed 208 inmates as of noon Monday
