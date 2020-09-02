A thief stole from Walmart around 11:25 a.m. Monday.
A thief stole a man’s identity in the 300 block of East Rhodes Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 4:46 am
A thief stole from Walmart around 11:25 a.m. Monday.
A thief stole a man’s identity in the 300 block of East Rhodes Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Monday.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.