A man said he was shot in the arm by two Black males in a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup while standing in his driveway around 10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to a police report.
He told officers he was gathering items from his vehicle when the suspects — one of them wearing a red bandana, black hoodie and a beanie — shot at him through their vehicle window, the report states.
