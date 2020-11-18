LDN Police Reports

A man reported that someone broke into his business in the 600 block of North Timberland Drive around 7:35 a.m. Monday.

A man reported being assaulted by a man he owes $10 in the 200 block of East Kerr Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.