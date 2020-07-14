Two women reportedly stole nearly $8,000 worth of merchandise from Belk after they ran out of the store with 20 $300 purses and 30 $60 Polo shirts.
A woman in the 200 block of Forrest Park Boulevard reported she saw a strange man in her home when she got up in the middle of the night to use the restroom. When the man saw her, he fled out a window. Nothing was found to be missing from the home.
