Neither the Lufkin Police Department nor the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office released media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Friday or early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Dana Lynn Digby, 47, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, public intoxication; Jennifer Inez Kelley, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, public intoxication and a warrant for public intoxication; Fabian A Plascencia-Jimenez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Deion Matthew-Duane Mims, age unavailable, of Diboll, public intoxication.
