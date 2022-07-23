Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on a warrant service for credit/debit card abuse at the sheriff’s office at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Someone made an animal complaint in the 300 block of Garrison Drive at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
