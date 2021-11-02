Lufkin police arrested Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin, after he allegedly broke into Hunan’s and stole six fortune cookies, the restaurant’s cellphone and $13.72 around 3:10 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
Officers were responding to an alarm call at the business when they caught Kessinger walking away from a back door. After taking him into custody they found the stolen items in his hoodie pocket, the report states. He was also in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, according to the report.
