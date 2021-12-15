Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of theft Monday around 9:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of Stubblefield Road, around 1:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of FM 2021 and around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of O’Quinn Road.
Someone made an animal complaint around 8:55 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Jim Nelson Road.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
