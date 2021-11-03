The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday released information about two wrecks Saturday on U.S. Highway 69 north near FM 706 that led to injuries.
At 10:14 p.m. a 2010 Nissan car, driven by 21-year-old Daniel Gueary, stopped on U.S. 69 facing south in preparation of making a U-turn. However, Gueary failed to yield to a 2015 Nissan SUV, driven by 36-year-old Calynski Curl, that was traveling north on U.S. 69, according to the DPS report.
