The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Christopher Michael Thomason, age unavailable, of Groveton, theft of property worth between $100 and $750; Jeremy Lee Barber, 40, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Steven Eugene Harty, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.