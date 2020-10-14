LDN Police Reports

Two people broke a large window at Dairy Queen with a rock and attempted to open the safe, but were unsuccessful, around 7:50 a.m. Monday.

They also broke a window to an ice cream freezer. The damage is estimated at $6,900.

