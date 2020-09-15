Lufkin police arrested Kenneth Wars, 42, of Lufkin, after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine after a woman reported he had parked on the side of the road and did not appear to be moving in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Police arrested Destiny Ebarb, 24, of McKinney, for public intoxication in the 800 block of North Chestnut Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a report that she was lying in the road near a business. She also was found to be in possession of a drug pipe, according to a police report.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.