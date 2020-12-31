LDN Police Reports

Lufkin police arrested Lemuel Robertson, 28, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication after a caller said he was standing in the road in the 1700 block of John Redditt Drive around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He later admitted to having done PCP, according to a police report.

———

