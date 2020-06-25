Lufkin police arrested Ron Christopher, 24, after he reportedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. The woman said she woke to the sound of him pushing the air conditioning window unit. When he could not get through the window, he came around and kicked in the front door. She said he dragged her around the house, punched, kicked and slapped her. She said she lost consciousness for a second, but managed to get away and run to a neighbor’s for help. A man at the woman’s home also witnessed the incident.
A woman in the 6000 block of FM 326 reported a man who is not supposed to be living on her property threatened a family member as she was in the process of evicting some tenants. Deputies made contact with all parties and a criminal trespass warning was issued to the man.
