Lufkin police arrested Kendra Smith, 28, of Lufkin, after she allegedly evaded officers in a black 2008 Chevrolet Malibu after an attempted traffic stop for running a stop sign at the intersection of Southwood Drive and Bynum Street, according to a police report. Her vehicle came to a stop in front of an apartment complex on Newsom Avenue.
After officers took her into custody, they searched her vehicle and allegedly found Ecstasy and Xanax, the report states.
A man said he left some property with a family member in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane when he moved. When he tried to retrieve the property, the family denied ever having it.
Angelina County sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home in the 800 block of Blackburn Switch Road three times within a matter of hours Wednesday in regard to someone shooting a gun and a disturbance.
Someone stole a woman’s vehicle overnight Tuesday in the 100 block of Frosty Lane.
Someone stole a woman’s battery-operated Ryobi push lawn mower from a storage unit she was renting in the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 69 south.
Someone stole a cable box from the back of a home in the 100 block of Pine Straw Lane.
Someone impersonating a title company and one of its representatives convinced some people who are in the process of buying property to send a wire transfer to a bank.
Someone stole the hitch to a man’s RV trailer in the 300 block of FM 2680 Wednesday.
Someone asked Animal Control to pick up a stray dog at her home but they can’t because the county has no leash law. An officer told her she could drop the dog off at the animal shelter herself at no charge.
Someone complained about a neighbor building a gate on her property in the 1400 block of JB Pride Road for a second time on Wednesday.
Two men got into a disturbance about a gun in the 200 block of JB Pride Road Wednesday.
Someone broke into a building in the 2300 block of Atkinson Drive and stole a laptop between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Someone stole between $500 and $1,500 worth of car parts off a vehicle at a car lot in the 1400 block of South Medford Drive around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Someone assaulted a woman around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department also arrested Terrance Delrick Williams, 39, of Lufkin, on Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass.
The Hudson Police Department made two arrests early Thursday.
Arrests and charges include: Martin Alejandro Solis, 24, of Lufkin, possession of between three and 28 grams of a Schedule III controlled substance and public intoxication; and Jose Escobar, 21, of Diboll, unlawful possession of a firearms by a felon and theft of a firearm.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Enrique Cuadrado Rodriguez, age unavailable, of Diboll, on Thursday on a charge of assault causes bodily injury.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Janet Johnson Henson, 46, of Pollok, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of between three and 28 grams of a Schedule III controlled substance; Heather Ann Zeller, 36, of Diboll, warrant for violation of protective order bias/prejudice; and Morgan Ann Lilley, 34, of Lufkin, of warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual.
The Angelina County Jail housed 197 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
