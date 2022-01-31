LDN Police Reports

Officers charged a Nacogdoches woman with driving while intoxicated after she was found to be at fault in a minor wreck involving her blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado around 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of North Medford Drive.

