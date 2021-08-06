The Lufkin Police Department and The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Codero Deearl Hunt, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for assault causing bodily injury; Jarrad Clark Jacobs, 53, of Lufkin, warrant for retaliation; Amanda Lea Luna, 36, of Lufkin, possession of less than 2 ounces of a penalty group 2-A controlled substance and public intoxication; Todd Duncan, 37, of Lufkin, possession of less than 2 ounces of a penalty group 2-A controlled substance, public intoxication and warrant for bond surrender for assault causing bodily injury/family violence; April Lynn Wetherell, 31, of Lufkin, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for displaying expired license plates, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft less than $20; Victor Edward Perez, age unavailable, of Diboll, public intoxication, failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information and failure to identify; Jamie Leo Scott, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for no driver’s license, expired registration and driving while license invalid; and Jessie Ray Davis, 66, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and warrants for three counts of public intoxication, six counts of theft less than $20 and disregarding a traffic control device.
