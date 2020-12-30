The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Alvin Lyle Laxton Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, falsification of drug test results and a warrant for no insurance; Todd Brandon Newman, age and address unavailable, public intoxication; Branden Denis Hanak, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for deadly conduct; and Kendrick Duane Shepard, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault by contact/family violence.
