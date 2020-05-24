The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Shelby Ray Messer, 47, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Jose Montelongo, 38, of Lufkin, assault causes bodily injury/family violence and warrants for expired driver’s license and no insurance.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Blake Anthony Bordelon, 40, of Lufkin, four warrants for violation of protective order bias/prejudice; Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 27, of Lufkin, commitment for failure to stop/return to accident causing death; and Ervin Joe Peden Jr., 38, of Dayton, criminal trespass.
———
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Zachary Joseph, 25, of Lufkin, Saturday on charges of DWI (2nd), possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 3 and 28 grams of Xanax/Alprazolam and possession of between 3 and 28 grams of Hydrocodone Bitartrate.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.