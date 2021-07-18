Lufkin police received a report of shots fired and a resident struck by a bullet around 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Oak Avenue.
Around 15 minutes later, officers were called to a local hospital after two patients arrived with gunshot wounds. Neither one had life-threatening or serious bodily injuries, and the shooting also was believed to have occurred in the 200 block of Oak Avenue, according to a police report.
