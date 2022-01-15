The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all inmate visitation and volunteer services until further notice due to COVID-19, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Attorney, clergy and parole visitation have not been suspended.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. Windy at times. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 15, 2022 @ 4:36 am
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all inmate visitation and volunteer services until further notice due to COVID-19, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Attorney, clergy and parole visitation have not been suspended.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.