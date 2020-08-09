The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Daryus Wooten, age unavailable, of Lufkin, deadly conduct; Airamis Covarrubias, 20, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jose Eduardo Hernandez, 21, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated robbery; Patrick Lavell Johnson, 55, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and evading arrest/detention; Carla Jean Hamilton, 48, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Darryle D’Wayne Jones, 31, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for public intoxication and theft; Kevin Clyde Alexander, 53, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Robert Dwayne Cooper, 54, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Edwin Efren Santana, 22, of Lufkin, criminal mischief resulting in $750 to $2,500 in damages.
