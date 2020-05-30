An off-duty Angelina County sheriff’s deputy said he saw a female shoplifting in the 2900 block of Brentwood Drive, but the woman fled and got into the passenger side of a pickup truck with a male subject when the deputy attempted to detain her until Lufkin police could arrive.
A deputy arrested Christian Payne Villela, 23, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication after a man said he caught someone in his backyard who stood up and took off running. The deputy patrolled the area and located a man at a neighboring residence who had difficulty standing and appeared to be under the influence.
A woman in the 1800 block of Sayers Street reported being assaulted by her child’s father.
A man in the 1600 block of Keltys Street reportedly assaulted two women and fled the scene before officers arrived.
A woman in the 200 block of Kirksey Drive reported being harassed by her former boyfriend.
A dealership in the 1700 block of South First Street said an SUV was stolen.
A man said he found two cellphones on the side of the road around the 1200 block of Old Ewing Road while walking. The phones were secured and placed in an evidence locker.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Kimberly Lang Harris, age unavailable, of Lufkin, burglary of vehicle; and Marchelle Hanks, 36, no address listed, public intoxication and a warrant for public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Juan Jose Mijares Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon; Jose Luis Hernandez Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled individual; David Porras, 51, of Jackson, Michigan, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; and George Orin Wilcox Jr., 30, of Pollok, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information, no seat belt and no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Jail housed 205 inmates as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
