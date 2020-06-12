A man in the 1900 block of West Frank Avenue assaulted a store clerk while attempting to leave Big’s with beer he wasn’t allowed to buy because it was after midnight, according to a Lufkin police report.
Deputies responded to a report of a reckless, possibly intoxicated driver. While on the way, they were told the vehicle had been stopped, but the driver ran into the woods. A short time later, the person was found and taken into custody. The Texas Department of Public Safety arrived and assumed control of the scene.
A woman in the 1000 block of Stubblefield Drive reported witnessing a couple of people she knew stealing from her porch and the boat on her property. They were confronted and returned the property.
Someone in the 600 block of Bartmess Drive reported electronics, cash and purses stolen from a house that was broken into.
A woman in the 200 block of Murphy Hill Road said family members damaged her property the night before and she wished to pursue charges.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Archie Lee Alexander, 53, of Lufkin, warrant for four counts of delivery of a controlled substance; Lewis Jabrock Beasley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Charles Ray Olford Jr., 35, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Hunter Elaine Schroeder, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Anthony Wright, 48, of Nacogdoches, burglary of building; Christopher Lee Dorsey, 39, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for six counts of public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Douglas Edward Ashley, 31, of Liverpool, on a warrant for bond surrender/evading arrest or detention.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Bianca Jazmine Moyeda, 28, of Lufkin, on charges of burglary of habitation and criminal mischief.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Oscar Jessie Rivera, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arrested Cody Lee Terrill, age unavailable, of Apple Springs, on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension and a warrant for no driver’s license.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Alis Victoria Sargent, 51, of Lufkin, on a warrant for issuance of a bad check and order for surrender/credit card or debit card abuse.
The Angelina County Jail housed 214 inmates as 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
