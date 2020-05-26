The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Sunday or early Monday. Arrests and charges include: David Edward Glawson, 19, of Huntington, warrants for making a terroristic threat and the possession of a controlled substance; Tristan Richard Medina, age unavailable, of Montgomery, for public intoxication; and Jose Sergio Barrazo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, for public intoxication.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Sean Hawthorne, age unavailable, of Diboll, on three charges of the possession of a controlled substance and for the possession of marijuana.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Desnique DShawn Herndon, 23, of Jacksonville, on a warrant from Smith County for the burglary of a habitation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday or early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Frederick Bernard Lewis, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on warrants for assault, assault causing bodily injury to a family member/family violence, failure to maintain financial responsibility and having an unrestrained child under 8-years-old; and Joshua Reagan Rowe, 37, of Lufkin, for the unlawful possession of a firearm, the possession of a controlled substance, the possession of between three and 28 grams of another controlled substance and for the possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Jail housed 201 inmates as of 6 p.m. Monday.
