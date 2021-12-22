LDN Police Reports

Someone stole a pistol, wallet and cash during a vehicle burglary at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Brenda Street.

Someone stole a landscape trailer around 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Jones Street.

