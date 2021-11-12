The Lufkin Police Department and The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Gordray LeBeau Johnson, 53, address unavailable, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Stacey Jean Bozeman, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft of property between $100 and $750; Luis Miguel Carillo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft of property between $100 and $750; and Jose Miguel Garcia Camarillo, age and address unavailable, driving while intoxicated.
