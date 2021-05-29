Lufkin police arrested Ryan Alberg, 38, on a charge of public intoxication after a report of a man allegedly cursing at employees because he could not pay for groceries with an HEB loyalty card around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Police arrested David Reppond, 44, of Alto, on a charge of public intoxication outside a business in the 300 block of Gaslight Boulevard Thursday afternoon after a report that he had allegedly parked behind the business, was revving his engine and kept falling down after getting out of the truck, according to a police report.
