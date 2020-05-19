Someone stole a 2007 Nissan Murano, a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Ford Edge from a mechanic’s shop in the 1500 block of Atkinson Drive on Sunday.
Someone damaged the tires on a silver 2006 Honda Pilot SUV in the 600 block of Park Lane sometime Saturday night.
Melvin Foster Sawyer Jr., 45, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday afternoon after attempting to evade officers in a silver 1991 GMC SUV during the course of a criminal trespass investigation. He also was charged with for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
A woman reported that her ex-husband slapped her around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Schuller Street.
Lufkin police arrested Courtney Linton, 20, of Groveton, and Ulises Lopez, 20, of Nacogdoches, for public intoxication after finding both passed out in their blue 2018 Dodge Sedan in the 1000 block of Medford Drive.
Diboll police reported an unattended death at 11:41 a.m. on May 11. The officer arrived on scene after a mother reported she hadn’t heard from her son since May 1.
Diboll officers responded to a family disturbance involving and father and son at 1:43 a.m. May 12. Both parties were separated.
Someone damaged a change machine at the Diboll Washateria on May 12. A Diboll officer spoke to a man and woman about the incident and reviewed camera footage of the incident. The woman reported it to the owner. The case is still being investigated.
Diboll police responded to a minor vehicle accident about 6 p.m. May 12. Information for both parties was taken and a crash report filed.
Someone in Diboll reported being harassed about 3 p.m. on May 13.
A Diboll traffic accident causing vehicle damage was reported at 7:19 p.m. on May 15.
A burglary was reported in the 700 block of Willie D. Jones in Diboll on May 16.
A traffic accident in Diboll causing vehicle damage was reported at 5:03 p.m. on May 16.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Martin Alehandro Solis, 24, of Lufkin, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a gram of a controlled substance and the possession of a firearm by a felon late Sunday or early Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanner Blake Handley, age unavailable, of Corrigan, on two warrants for obstructing highway passageways late Sunday or early Monday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 197 inmates as of 3:20 p.m. Monday.
