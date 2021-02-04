LDN Police Reports

A man reported being hit in the face at Dairy Queen by another man after being confronted over a domestic issue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

———

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.