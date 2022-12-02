A customer spit in the face of a store employee at a business in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday. The customer was reportedly upset about a shoe shipment.
Lufkin police responded to a business in the 500 block of Red Town Road regarding a man who cut a business’s fence and stole a $6,500 golf cart at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, according to a media report released Thursday.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
